Head to Head Survey: Hyve Group (ITEGY) and The Competition

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyve Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyve Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Hyve Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Hyve Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,054.04

Hyve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Summary

Hyve Group rivals beat Hyve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

