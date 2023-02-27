HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 1.4 %

HEI opened at €64.10 ($68.19) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €66.26 ($70.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

