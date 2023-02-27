Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.07% of Hess Midstream worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. Citigroup began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

