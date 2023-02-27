Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.06

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1040506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

