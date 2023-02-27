Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.06

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1040506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 123,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

