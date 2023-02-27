Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.24. 173,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

