Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,456,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $6,755,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.30. 840,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

