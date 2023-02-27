Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $89,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

