Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.80 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

