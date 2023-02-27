Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $12.36 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Horizen has a market cap of $165.83 million and $18.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $12.36 or 0.00052876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,414,244 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.