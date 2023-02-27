Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $474.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

