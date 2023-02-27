Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

