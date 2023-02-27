Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 474 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $343.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.77 and a 200-day moving average of $345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

