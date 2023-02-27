Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 313.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $65.04.

