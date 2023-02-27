Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

