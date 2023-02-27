Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.