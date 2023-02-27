Horizon Investments LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.77 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

