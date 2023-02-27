Horizon Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.52. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.93 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

