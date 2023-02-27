i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.30. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 405,158 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 511,264 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

