i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.30. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 405,158 shares trading hands.
IAUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
