Insider Buying: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Acquires 277,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glatfelter Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 597,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 603.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glatfelter Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.