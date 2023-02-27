Insider Buying: Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 620,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

