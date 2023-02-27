Insider Selling: Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CTO Sells $11,700.00 in Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CTO Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,399,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,167,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Cepton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cepton by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Read More

