Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Sells $3,951,735.18 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

