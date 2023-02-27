Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

