Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
About Intellicheck
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.