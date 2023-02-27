International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Raised to GBX 165

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.71. 65,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,072. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

