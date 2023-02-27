Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
About Inuvo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.