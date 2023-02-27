Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,328,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,064,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day moving average of $286.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

