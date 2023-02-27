Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.2% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

