Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Invitae to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae Stock Down 6.3 %

NVTA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Get Invitae alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invitae

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.