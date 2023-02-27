InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

