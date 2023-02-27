IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,573. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

