iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. 41,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.86.

