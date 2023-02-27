iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.63% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.45. 40,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

