iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.