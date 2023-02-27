iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $67,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,949,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

