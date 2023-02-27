iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $97.38. 503,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

