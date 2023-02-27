iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. 3,205,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,619,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

