iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 31.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 1.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $492,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,863,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

