iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $48.24. 2,223,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

