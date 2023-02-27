iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.07

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 1853391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

