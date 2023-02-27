iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,090 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.