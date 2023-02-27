iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $72,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

