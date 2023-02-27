iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $176,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,931,000 after purchasing an additional 426,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

