iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $40.65 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

