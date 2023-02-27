Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

