Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.

Itron Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

