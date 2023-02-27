Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF remained flat at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

