Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.5 %

Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.65. The company had a trading volume of 91,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,193. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$31.62 and a 12 month high of C$38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.34.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

