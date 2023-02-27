Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after buying an additional 182,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $144.04. 75,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.